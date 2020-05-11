Umno man appointed as Melaka state assembly speaker

PETALING JAYA: Melaka Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh has been appointed as the new state assembly speaker following a vote at which no opposition members were present.

This follows reports of chaos at the state assembly sitting after Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang) claimed that speaker Omar Jaafar, who was appointed during the Pakatan Harapan administration era, no longer enjoyed majority support in the house.

Omar then postponed proceedings before the sitting was temporarily chaired by Ghazale Muhamad (BN-Rim).

Previously, Omar rejected a motion to remove him and deputy speaker Wong Fort Pin, urging assemblymen to focus on Covid-19.

Ab Rauf’s appointment received the support of 16 of the 17 Perikatan Nasional assemblymen present.

The motion for Ab Rauf’s appointment was proposed by Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali and supported by Abd Ghafaar Atan (BN-Asahan) and 15 others.

