23 reps have lost confidence in Mukhriz, says Kedah opposition leader

ALOR SETAR: Kedah opposition leader Sanusi Md Nor says 23 assemblymen claim to have lost confidence in the leadership of Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said they had all signed statutory declarations (SDs) to that effect which had been passed to the state secretary.

The SDs will then be presented to the Kedah sultan.

He also said one candidate for the position of menteri besar had been nominated by the three parties under Perikatan Nasional. However, he declined to comment on the candidate’s identity.

