BN backs Muhyiddin but undecided on formalising Perikatan Nasional

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) assured Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of its full support today, although it remained undecided on formalising the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the formal registration of PN was something that needed to “go through certain processes” among the coalition’s component parties.

Nonetheless, he gave Muhyiddin his assurance that all BN MPs will support him should a no-confidence vote be tabled against him in the Dewan Rakyat.

“BN will continue to give our undivided support and belief in Muhyiddin’s leadership as the eighth prime minister and BN will continue to support the PN government led by the prime minister,” he said in a statement today.

Zahid also said BN now comprised Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), in addition to Umno, MCA and MIC, giving the coalition 43 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has filed notice of a no-confidence motion against Muhyiddin when the Dewan Rakyat sits on May 18.

However, the motion is not likely to be debated and put to a vote, as government business takes precedence over all other motions or private members’ bills during the one-day sitting.

