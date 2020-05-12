DBKL intervenes after viral video of crowds at ‘Ramadan bazaar’

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) had to intervene at Kampung Pandan after a video showing crowds congregating without following safe distancing practices while buying food for breaking fast.

DBKL said the situation was brought under control thanks to city and police officers who showed up to monitor and control the crowd.

It reminded the public to practice self-regulation in following social distancing and good hygiene practices wherever they were.

The video showed crowds walking along a long stretch of road with stalls, with the man recording the video noting that it seemed like a Ramadan bazaar.

While most economic sectors have gradually resumed operations during the controlled movement control order, Ramadan bazaars are still not allowed to operate.

