Death toll unchanged as recoveries dwarf new cases

PUTRAJAYA: No new deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, leaving the country’s Covid-19 toll stagnant at 109.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 110 patients were also discharged from hospital, taking total recoveries to 5,223 or 77.47% of all cases.

Meanwhile 16 new cases were recorded, bringing total infections to 6,742.

“This is the lowest number of new infections recorded of late,” Noor Hisham said in his daily briefing here today.

Of these, 13 were local transmissions and three were imported cases.

A total of 1,410 patients continue receiving treatment with 16 in the intensive care unit and three in need of respiratory assistance.

As of today, Noor Hisham said, 11,470 healthcare workers had been screened, 65 of whom tested positive for Covid-19.

He added that seven out of 8,528 patients who underwent screening before emergency operations tested positive for the virus.

