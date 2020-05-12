Dining in at eateries allowed in Selangor from tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: Dining in at eateries will be allowed in Selangor from tomorrow but customers must comply with standard operating procedures, including social distancing.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the eateries, including restaurants, food courts, covered stalls and kiosks, are allowed to operate from 7am to 10pm but they must not place dining tables along corridors or in parking lots.

In a statement, he said operators should encourage their patrons to pre-order to avoid congestion.

The local authorities would conduct spot checks to ensure that they adhere to the SOPs, he said.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had announced the implementation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from May 4, during which almost all economic activities were allowed to operate.

However, the Selangor government implemented the CMCO with additional conditions, including limiting the operations of food premises and others to take-away, drive-thru and delivery.

Amirudin said food truck operators and roadside stalls were also allowed to operate from 8am to 10pm but only for drive-thru, take-away and delivery services.

He said public markets, wet markets and private markets may continue their normal operations but no slaughtering and processing of chicken was allowed.

“Morning and night markets are still not allowed to operate during the CMCO until June 9,” he said.

Amirudin also said all parks in the state were allowed to reopen for recreational activities, including fishing, from 7am to 7pm, but not for camping.

Penang to take cue from federal government

In Penang, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that all sectors and activities allowed by the federal government under the CMCO will be allowed in the state from tomorrow.

He said on Facebook this was decided at the state Special Security Committee meeting chaired by him today.

“Beginning tomorrow, Penang will be entering the opening phase of the Penang Gradual Recovery Strategy (PGRS). All sectors and activities allowed by the federal government under the CMCO will be allowed in Penang,” he said.

However, he said the list of prohibited activities as announced by the federal government remained.

Chow said dining in at eateries, including those in hotels, supermarkets and fast food franchises, would be allowed in phases beginning on Friday and guidelines would be announced by local authorities tomorrow.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



