Drunk driver who rammed roadblock in Kajang to be charged Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: The alleged drunk driver who crashed into a movement control order (MCO) roadblock at the Kajang Selatan toll plaza, Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas), on May 3 and killed a policeman will be charged in court tomorrow.

Selangor CID chief Fadzil Ahmat said in a statement today that the man would face four charges at the Kajang Sessions Court at 9am.

“The accused will be charged under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol and Section 26(1) of the same Act for driving without a valid driving licence.

“The man will also be charged under Section 26(1) of the Police Act for failing to stop at a roadblock and Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 for being outside his house without a valid reason during the MCO,” he said.

In the 2.11am incident on May 3, Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31, from the Kajang district police headquarters, died on the spot from severe injuries to his body and head after being hit by a Toyota Hilux driven by the 44-year-old suspect.

Previously, the man was remanded for six days, which ended last Friday, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and was released on police bail.

However, he was rearrested on the same day for investigation under Section 304(b) of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence, and Section 269 of the Penal Code.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



