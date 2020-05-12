PH to challenge legitimacy of Rauf as Melaka assembly speaker

MELAKA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will challenge the legitimacy of Melaka Umno liaison committee chairman Ab Rauf Yusoh as the state assembly speaker and Rim assemblyman Ghazale Muhamad as deputy speaker.

Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari said PH will file an originating summons soon through Omar Jaafar and Dr Wong Fort Pin, who he claimed were still the legitimate speaker and deputy speaker respectively of the Melaka state assembly.

Yesterday, the state assembly sitting turned chaotic following calls by Perikatan Nasional (PN) members, led by Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), that Omar be replaced with a PN member.

After discussions, Rauf was later appointed as the new speaker after getting the support of 16 out of the 28 assemblymen.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



