Population up despite fewer births, more deaths

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has recorded a slight increase in population despite more deaths and fewer births in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year.

Chief Statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the population now stood at an estimated 32.73 million, an increase of 0.6% compared to 32.53 million in the first quarter of 2019.

This figure comprises 29.62 million (90.5%) citizens and 3.12 million (9.5%) non-citizens.

According to Uzir, 115,439 live births have been recorded so far this year with male babies out numbering females 59,675 to 55,764. This represents a drop of 1.5% or 117,146 live births from the same period last year.

Selangor recorded the most births at 22,023 (19.1%) while Labuan recorded the lowest at 417 (0.4%).

There was also a 0.5% increase in deaths with 43,226 recorded in the first quarter of the year.

Selangor recorded the highest number of deaths at 6,783 (15.7%) while Putrajaya recorded the lowest at 51 (0.1%).

“In the first quarter of 2020, the male population increased from 16.81 million in the first quarter of 2019 to 16.90 million while females increased from 15.72 million to 15.84 million.

“The sex ratio remains at 107 males per 100 females. Selangor remained the most populated state in the first quarter 2020 with a 6.57 million population,” Uzir said in a statement.

He said this was followed by Sabah (3.9 million) and Johor (3.8 million). Labuan recorded the lowest population at 99,600.

Uzir also said the young population, that is those from 0 to 14 years of age, decreased in the first quarter from 7.63 million in 2019 to 7.53 million.

The working age population (15 to 64) increased from 22.74 million in the first quarter of 2019 to 22.95 million this year.

The population of those aged 65 and above also increased from 2.16 million to 2.26 million.

Uzir said this was in line with the trend in other developing countries heading towards an ageing population.

