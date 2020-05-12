Royal Selangor Club hits back at DBKL over CMCO spat

KUALA LUMPUR: Royal Selangor Club has described the action by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to close its bars over supposed violation of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) as “unwarranted, high-handed and an abuse of power”.

A letter of complaint to mayor Noh Hisham Dahlan urged him to act against his officers. The letter was handed over to the mayor’s special officer, Mohamed Jasni Jamaludin, today.

Members have been informed that the Long Bar and Hash Bar at Dataran and the Pavilion bar at the Bukit Kiara annexe will be operational from noon to 10pm in compliance with the CMCO standard operating procedure.

“We have checked with other members’ clubs and our position is to allow the bars to be opened,” a notice to members stated.

Members have been advised to observe the CMCO rules “to ensure we do not go against the authorities”.

On Sunday evening, a DBKL team sealed the Long Bar and Hash Bar as well as the Cellar, which was not in operation. The action was believed to be over the lack of social distancing.

However, close to midnight, the team returned to remove the barricade tape without explanation. The club management, which shut the Pavilion Bar as well, reopened it on Monday.

Today’s notice to members explaining the incident on Sunday stated: “As many of you may be aware, the negative publicity pertaining the DBKL action against our club has gone viral.

“On May 10, the outlets in Dataran particularly the Long Bar, Hash Bar and Cellar (not in operation) were sealed with barricade tape by DBKL. DBKL did not explain what aspect of the CMCO the club had breached.”

The management held that the club had at all times adhered to the CMCO regulations since the bars were reopened last Wednesday.

Activities at the club had ceased on March 18 following nationwide enforcement of the MCO.

