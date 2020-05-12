Tampering an offence as Sarawak QR wristbands to become law

KUCHING: Sarawak’s decision to make those entering the state wear QR-coded wristbands will be gazetted into law, a state minister said today.

Housing and Local Government Minister Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also in charge of health matters, said this was to ensure that those entering the state would stick to the mandatory 14-day quarantine aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“With this ruling being gazetted, those found tampering with their wristbands will be considered as breaking the law,” he said at a press conference here today.

The QR-coded wristband, engineered by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), will allow the authorities to monitor the wearers’ whereabouts during the movement control order period and perform “random checks” on them based on the information sent from the device.

Meanwhile, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Douglas Uggah Embas said this was important to curb the spread of the virus, especially now with the return of Sarawakian students from overseas, the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan.

“In Sabah, it was reported that among the 10 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were returning students and individuals who had flouted the home quarantine rules.

“We have seen other countries such as Singapore, Germany and South Korea experiencing a second wave of the virus and we don’t want this to happen in Sarawak.

“Therefore, the state government has issued these QR-coded wristbands to all returning students and individuals for monitoring purposes throughout their 14-day quarantine period,” he said.

Earlier, Uggah announced that no new case of Covid-19 was reported in the state today – the third time that Sarawak has reported zero positive cases.

The death toll in the state remains at 17.

He said Limbang had also been classified as a Covid-19 green zone as the district had not reported any positive case for the last 14 days.

As of today, a total of 33 districts in Sarawak have been classified as Covid-19 green zones, six yellow zones and one red zone (Kuching).

