30-year-old among 2 new deaths

PUTRAJAYA: A 30-year-old man was among two new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 toll to 111.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the man was found dead in Rompin, Pahang. The Covid-19 test conducted during post-mortem returned positive for the virus although the cause of death has yet to be established.

The second casualty was a 90-year-old man with a history of high blood pressure and chronic respiratory problems.

At his daily briefing here today, Noor Hisham said 37 new infections were also reported, bringing total cases to 6,779.

Of these, 21 involved foreigners. Four of those who tested positive were import cases while the remaining 22 were local transmissions.

Four cases involved Malaysians returning from overseas: one from Indonesia and three from Pakistan.

However, 58 patients were discharged from hospital, taking total recoveries to 5,281 or 77.9% of all cases.

Another 1,387 continue receiving treatment with 16 in the intensive care unit and four in need of respiratory assistance.

