Don’t skip Monday’s sitting of Parliament, deputy speaker warns MPs

BATU PAHAT: MPs must attend the parliamentary sitting on Monday (May 18) or face disciplinary action, said Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

He said the sitting was important as it had been put on hold for six months and unless they had solid written justification, such as health problems, all MPs should attend.

“If they fail to attend, it may affect their status as an MP,” he told reporters after handing over contributions from an association representing Class F contractors in Batu Pahat to the underprivileged here today.

Rashid said as a safety measure, all Parliament staff on duty on Monday would have to undergo Covid-19 screening today, while MPs and senators would be screened tomorrow and on Friday.

