Dr M questions ‘only King’s speech’ ruling for Dewan Rakyat

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad this evening questioned the decision to only allow the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during the much anticipated one-day sitting next Monday, adding it was an attempt to gag him from speaking.

The former prime minister said that he had planned to explain the reasons behind his no confidence motion against Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin when the Dewan Rakyat convenes.

Mahathir, who is the Langkawi MP, said that normally MPs would be allowed to debate the king’s speech.

“But now we can’t debate it. This does not fulfil the rules of the Dewan Rakyat,” he said.

Earlier today, it was reported that the royal address by the King was the only agenda for the sitting.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff said he was informed of the changes by the prime minister.

Opposition leaders have criticised the move to limit the Dewan Rakyat sitting to a single day.

The May 18 session will be the first time MPs are convening in Parliament since the change of government last March following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

The Dewan Rakyat was previously scheduled to sit for 15 days, from May 18.

