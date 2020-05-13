First day Raya visits only, says govt

PUTRAJAYA: Families planning to get together for Hari Raya this month are allowed to do so only on the first day of the Islamic festival, the government has announced.

“Only 20 people are allowed, but it depends on the size of the house,” Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said during his daily Covid-19 crisis management media briefing here today.

“Let’s say (for a house measuring) 600 sq ft, 20 people will be too many people and impossible for social distancing,” he added.

He also said such gatherings must only be attended by family members.

However, he warned that even so, the risk of spreading Covid-19 within families remained.

He gave the example of a case in Bahrain, where a family of 16 attended a Ramadan iftar meal together and ended up contracting the virus.

Ismail also advised families to observe virus containment measures including social distancing.

Meanwhile, he said the government would address complaints on fare hikes by public transport companies and airlines, after they were forced to reduce passengers as required by the conditional movement control order.

“We will look into this. The transport ministry will put forward their suggestion on this,” he said.

He also said school bus operators should not charge parents.

He said a solution to replace their lost income would be to allow school buses to ferry factory workers.



