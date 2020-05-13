Govt service counters now open to public

PUTRAJAYA: All government departments and service counters are open for business again, says Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Speaking at his daily Covid-19 crisis management media briefing here, he said this includes the Road Transport Department which was opened to the public again today.

“All standard operating procedures must be followed,” he added, citing the use of hand sanitiser, adherence to social distancing rules and temperature checks at entrances.

He said the departments would also need to sanitise the place before beginning operations.

Most departments have been closed since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented on March 18.

Ismail said up to 95% of Malaysians were adhering to the government’s SOP, with Pahang, Melaka and Penang at 98%.

He also said the authorities had sanitised 9,732 government, business and public premises so far.

A total of 14,496 people are also undergoing mandatory quarantine, of the 32,692 Malaysians who have returned home to date.



