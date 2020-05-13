Mahdzir Khalid to sue anyone trying to defame him as TNB chairman

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) chairman Mahdzir Khalid’s lawyer has warned that legal action would be taken against those who continue to discredit or defame the Umno vice-president.

In a statement, C Vignesh Kumar of Vignesh Kumar and Associates, said they were aware of a Facebook posting by a former minister who questioned Mahdzir’s appointment as TNB chairman.

“In the said Facebook posting, it was juxtaposed that a ‘character’ involved in a solar project for schools in rural Sarawak has been given a position in a government-linked company which is related to energy.

“It is extremely unfortunate to read such baseless and unsubstantiated comments being made against our client.”

Vignesh said Mahdzir’s appointment was based on merit, given his experience as the former deputy energy, green technology and water minister from May 2013 to July 2015.

On the solar panel project case, Vignesh said Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, was the only accused party.

Mahdzir, he added, was only a witness in the trial and was never charged in the case.

“It would therefore be slander and utterly irresponsible to deduce the bribery case against Datin Seri Rosmah as an indication that Datuk Seri (Mahdzir) too was involved and/or is an accused in the graft.”

Vignesh said Mahdzir has instructed them to file defamation action should there be any more attempts to discredit or defame him.

