Man fined RM40,000 for hanging pet dog from tree

SEPANG: The unemployed man accused of abusing his dog by hanging the animal from a tree was fined RM40,000 in lieu of 12 months’ jail by the Sessions Court here today.

Judge Noor Hisham Mohd Jaafar meted out the sentence after Muhammad Yoges Balaraman, 35, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary pain or suffering to his dog under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act.

Yoges was caught hanging his dog by three officers from the Selangor veterinary department at Batu 17 Sungai Sedu, Jalan Klang in Banting here on May 6.

Kuala Langat police chief Azizan Tukiman said checks revealed that Yoges had been receiving treatment for mental health issues at the Banting Hospital for the past three years.

Roslan Mohd Isa from the Department of Veterinary Services appeared for the prosecution while Yoges was unrepresented.

