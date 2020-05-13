Probe RM1.55 bil road contracts, Sabah Umno urges MACC

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno has called on graft busters to probe several road maintenance projects valued at about RM1.55 billion, which it claimed were directly awarded to contractors here by a ministry.

Umno state communications chief Ghazalie Ansing said the contracts, which ranged from RM325 million to RM500 million each, should have been awarded through a tender process.

“This is an abuse of power,” he said in a statement here today in urging the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to take firm action.

Asked whether Sabah Umno had lodged a report, he said he had contacted the MACC and that they were looking into the allegations.

FMT has reached out to the MACC for a response.

Ghazalie claimed at least four companies were awarded the contracts, each for a five-year project term.

He said Warisan and Pakatan Harapan had in their election manifesto vouched for transparency in governance.

He also asked about the role of the MACC officer placed at the Chief Minister’s Department when something like this could take place.

