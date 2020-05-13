Socso denies working with MyEG for Covid-19 screening

PETALING JAYA: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has denied any collaboration with MY E.G. Services Bhd (MyEG) for its Prihatin screening programme (PSP) following reports that the latter had set up a one-stop portal for employers to manage Covid-19 tests for employees.

MyEG also said it was working with panel clinics registered with Socso to hold screenings at employers’ premises.

In a statement, Socso said registration for the programme can only be made through the Socso PSP portal at

https://prihatin.perkeso.gov.my.

Details on the programme, including requirements and screening procedures, can be found on this website as well as Socso’s main website and social media pages.

“This Covid-19 screening is provided free for all workers and employers who are registered with Socso,” it said.

