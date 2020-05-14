39-year-old is latest casualty as recoveries still outpace infections

PUTRAJAYA: A 39-year-old man was the country’s latest casualty, bringing the death toll from Covid-19 to 112.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the man from Pahang was involved in an accident earlier this year which left him with a number of injuries.

Another 40 infections were also reported, taking total cases to 6,819.

However, 70 patients were also discharged from hospital, bringing total recoveries to 5,351.

He said 1,356 patients continue receiving treatment with 16 in the intensive care unit and four in need of respiratory assistance.

