Chicken from Pedas factory test negative for Covid-19

PUTRAJAYA: All results from tests on whole chicken samples from the poultry processing factory in Pedas, Negeri Sembilan, have returned negative for Covid-19.

In a statement today, the Veterinary Services Department (VSD) said the samples were tested using the reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method after several workers in the factory were infected with the virus.

The factory was also ordered to suspend all operations from May 7 to 20.

The VSD said studies by international agencies and institutions including the University of Macau and the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health had shown that livestock such as cattle, goats, pigs and chickens do not transmit the Covid-19 virus to humans.

“In fact, studies published in several international journals have shown that the Covid-19 infection is caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus from the betacoronavirus group, while the virus found in poultry species such as chicken is from the gammacoronavirus group.

“The virus from betacoronavirus group cannot infect the bird species because it has different receptors.”

Because of this, it said, members of the public should not worry about consuming chicken.

