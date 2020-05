PETALING JAYA: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof today announced the appointment of an officer in charge of parliamentary affairs at the Prime Minister’s Department as the new Dewan Rakyat secretary.

Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin replaces Riduan Rahmat, who has been made the secretary of the upper house, Dewan Negara.

