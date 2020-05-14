Felcra directors were open to RM150 million unit trust proposal, says witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness in the corruption trial of former Felcra chairman Bung Moktar Radin and his wife told the Sessions Court here today that the company directors had been open to suggestions on investing RM150 million in a unit trust fund.

Habibah Suleiman, who is on Felcra’s board of directors, said this when questioned by Bung Moktar’s lawyer M Athimulan.

She also agreed that the board members had not objected to the proposal, tabled by Felcra finance officer Mohd Azmy Abu Samah during a meeting on Nov 24, 2014.

“It is true, the chairman was very open to the suggestion, as were the directors,” she said.

She added that the board members had played an active role in the meeting by participating in discussions on the proposal.

The meeting was attended by Habibah, Bung Moktar, Ibrahim Muhammad, Baharum Mohamed, Abdul Fattah Abdullah, Ismail Kasim, Azaman @ Azman Ruslan, Azailiza Mohd Ahad and Mohd Isa Hussain.

Isa was formerly deputy secretary-general of the treasury and the federal government’s representative in the company.

Habibah also confirmed a letter signed by former second finance minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah sanctioning an investment of RM150 million by Felcra in the unit trust fund.

“If I’m not mistaken, I was made aware that RM150 million had been disbursed to the Public Bank unit trust during a meeting on June 16, 2015,” she said.

Bung Moktar is accused of receiving RM2.8 million in kickbacks to secure a RM150 million investment for Felcra with Public Mutual Bhd through two unit trust fund investment accounts belonging to his wife Zizie Izzete.

The offence allegedly took place at Public Bank Taman Melawati branch here between June 12 and June 19, 2015.

The hearing continues before Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob on May 15.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



