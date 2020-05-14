Gerakan to declare support for Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Former Barisan Nasional (BN) component party Gerakan, which left the coalition in the wake of the May 9 election, has stated its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Gerakan president Dominic Lau will formally declare the support at a media conference tomorrow.

Gerakan, which contested under BN in the 2018 general election, was left with no seats.

The party decided to quit BN following the coalition’s fall from federal power, to become an independent opposition party.

