In Sabah, 2 more UMS students test positive for Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: Two more Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Sabah involving Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) students.

State Health Department director Dr Christina Rundi said both cases were recorded yesterday, bringing the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Sabah to 330.

“The two cases were detected from Covid-19 tests conducted on students based on the standard operating procedure for the Sabah Students Movement Management handled by UMS,” she said in a statement today.

She said both students had been admitted to hospital for treatment.

“Control and prevention activities at UMS are still ongoing and the cause of the infection is under investigation,” she added.

So far, she said, three students from the university have tested positive for the virus.

“These students are among the thousands of varsity students who are allowed to return to their home towns through the initiative involving the mass movement of students from red zones to green and yellow zones.”

Effective yesterday, she added, all travellers entering the state including students from the peninsula are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at gazetted locations.

“This is due to the surge of new cases in Sabah involving Sabahans who had just returned from abroad and their non-compliance with the home quarantine orders,” she said.

On May 11, Sabah registered a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases with 10 new cases, two of whom were university students returning from Peninsular Malaysia.

