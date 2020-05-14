Johor sultan warns of another ‘virus’

PETALING JAYA: Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today warned state assemblymen to stay away from a “virus” which he said was caused by political bickering and maneuvring for personal interests.

Speaking at the opening of the 14th Johor state assembly at the Sultan Ismail Building in Kota Iskandar, he said such behaviour would lead to a virus more dangerous than Covid-19 – discord.

“It seems this ‘virus’ is already seeping into some political leaders who are jostling for power, causing distress to the rakyat and threatening the nation’s political stability as well as economic growth,” he said.

“Those infected will forget their responsibilities and will not care about the interests of the rakyat, as long as they fulfil their own political self-interests.”

The ruler added that discord is easily sown through social media and further inflamed by cyber troopers and irresponsible media agents who sensationalise issues to spread hate among political leaders and the people.

Calling for the “virus of discord” to be prevented in order to maintain the state’s harmony and unity, Sultan Ibrahim also urged the assembly members to band together and help those who have been affected by Covid-19.

Also present at the event were the Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and the Tunku Temenggong of Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



