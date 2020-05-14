Kedah sultan to meet 23 assemblymen from PN tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: As the political impasse in Kedah continues, Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah is understood to have granted an audience to 23 assemblymen from Perikatan Nasional (PN) tomorrow.

However, Bernama reported that no official confirmation has been issued by any party.

It said the sultan, who was previously reported to be in Kuala Lumpur, arrived at the Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Kepala Batas just before noon.

Sultan Sallehuddin, who was accompanied by Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, was welcomed upon arrival by Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir, state secretary Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim and mufti Fadzil Awang.

Bernama said a news portal had reported that 23 statutory declarations (SDs) from the assemblymen have been presented to the sultan proposing a new candidate for the menteri besar’s post.

It said that according to the report, quoting PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan, the SDs were handed over when the presidents of Umno, PAS and PPBM met the ruler in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Mukhriz, however, maintained that he was still the menteri besar until a motion of no confidence against him was passed.

“News of my (political) death has been highly exaggerated. I am still here. My government exists. It is not true that the Kedah government has fallen,” he told reporters yesterday.

Earlier, he was dealt a blow when Sidam assemblyman Robert Ling Kui Ee and Lunas assemblyman Azman Nasarudin resigned from PKR. They said they would remain as independents but maintain friendly relations with PN.

