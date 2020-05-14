Sarawak bans inter-district travel during Hari Raya, Gawai

KUCHING: The ban on inter-district travel in Sarawak will continue during the upcoming Hari Raya and Gawai celebrations.

The state disaster management committee has decided not to allow the people to return to their hometowns because there are some areas that are still classified as Covid-19 red and yellow zones.

“We don’t want the virus to spread to the green zones, especially in the rural areas. Therefore, this ruling must be followed by the people unless they have good reasons to travel,” the committee’s chairman, Douglas Uggah Embas, said.

He said activities prohibited during the celebrations included open houses, shaking of hands, visits to burial grounds, tahlil and kenduri.

Uggah said the decision was made in the best interest of the people.

“We are aware of the people’s feelings, especially during these two major celebrations, but efforts must be done to ensure that the chain of infection is broken,” he said.

He said police had approved 7,514 of the 7,943 applications to travel between districts.

Uggah said the state had succeeded in flattening the curve of the virus infection as the number of new cases had remained low during these past few days.

“I hope the number of positive cases will continue to be minimal,” he said, adding that no new case was reported today.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Sarawak remains at 17.

