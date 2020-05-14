Selangor maintains suspension of Friday prayers by public in mosques

SHAH ALAM: Selangor is still maintaining its decision on the suspension of Friday prayers for the public at all mosques and surau in the state to curb the Covid-19 infection.

However, Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais), in a statement, said Friday prayers could only be performed by the imam and mosques’ committee members, with the attendance of three to 12 people, beginning tomorrow.

“Only the mosque committee members and imam are allowed to perform Friday and Aidilfitri prayers in the state mosque, royal mosques and district mosques,” according to the statement issued here today.

The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, gave his consent on the matter after the decision was made following a meeting between the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais), Selangor Mufti Department and Jais.

Any new development regarding the issue will be announced from time to time, the statement said.

On April 13, Sultan Sharafuddin declared the suspension of Friday and congregational prayers as well as religious lectures at all mosques, surau and musollah (prayer rooms) in the state, to be extended until May 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, in MELAKA, it was reported that Friday prayers in mosques in the state will be allowed from May 29, but with conditions.

Melaka Mufti Abdul Halim Tawil said the decision on the matter was reached at a special meeting of the Melaka Fatwa Committee yesterday.

Halim said only 40 worshippers will be allowed for the Friday prayers but added that this will be subject to developments and the consideration of the National Security Council.

The mosque management must take the appropriate control measures.

“There will be no Friday prayers in mosques in Melaka tomorrow (May 15) and on May 22. These will be replaced with the Zuhur prayers at home,” he said.

The special meeting yesterday also decided that there will be no Aidilfitri prayers in mosques in Melaka, he said, adding that these prayers will be held within the family at home.

In SEREMBAN, Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (Mains) chairman Mohamed Husein said Friday prayers will be allowed only at selected mosques and surau from tomorrow, with conditions.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, the four Undang and the Tunku Besar of Tampin gave their consent on the matter yesterday.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over, it is still forbidden to hold Friday prayers (in all mosques) in Negeri Sembilan during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

As for Aidilfitri prayers, Mohamed said they could only be held at the same selected mosques and surau, while recommending that Muslims perform the prayers in their homes.

Mohamed added that the congregational prayers would be limited, to between four and 12 people, comprising committee members and officials of the mosque or surau.

