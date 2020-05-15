4 men claim trial to trespassing on Gombak welfare home

SELAYANG: Four men claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here today to trespassing on a welfare home in Taman Bidara here last week.

R Ramah Krishnan, John Banner Robert, S Kamalanathan and Raymond Raj Ebenezer were jointly charged along with three others still at large with committing criminal trespass on Sweet Care Home in the early hours of May 5.

The home in question belongs to K Thanam, who is the complainant.

Robert was also accused of threatening a 25-year-old woman at the home by telling her that he would injure her if she talked too much.

If found guilty of trespassing under Section 447 of the Penal Code, the four men will face a maximum jail term of six months, RM3,000 fine or both.

The maximum penalty for criminal intimidation meanwhile is two years in jail, a fine or both.

Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni granted the men bail of RM1,000 with one surety. Robert was told to pay another RM2,000 with one surety for his second charge of criminal intimidation.

The trespassing case will be mentioned on July 9 while the criminal intimidation case will be mentioned on July 2.

The four men were represented by lawyer Dinesh Muttal, while deputy public prosecutor Khairunnisak Hassni prosecuted.

Dinesh later told reporters that his clients had gone to the home to check on claims received through WhatsApp that children there were being abused and sodomised.

He said the owner lodged a report against them that day, following which they were arrested.

