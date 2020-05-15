Death toll unchanged as recoveries more than double infections

PUTRAJAYA: No new deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, leaving the toll from Covid-19 stagnant at 112.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 88 patients were also discharged from hospital, bringing total recoveries to 5,439.

He also said 36 new cases were detected, taking total cases to 6,855.

Of these, 28 involved foreigners.

A further 1,304 continue receiving treatment, with 14 in the intensive care unit and five in need of respiratory assistance.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



