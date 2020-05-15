Future generation may not have full-time jobs, warns govt tech body

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) director said future jobs will either be on contract basis, part-time or temporary and the coming generation needs to be prepared for this in a post-Covid-19 era.

MDEC digital talent development director Sumitra Nair said unlike the workforce of the past which had lifelong careers or full-time jobs, the future generation “may not have full-time jobs”.

“A full-time job shouldn’t be the main ambition.

“At the end of the day, they need to be flexible and agile as the work structure is going to change,” she said at a forum titled “Covid-19 Devastating Impact: Digital Divide & Uncertainty”.

Established in 1996, MDEC was the government’s response to lead country’s digital economy forward.

The future workforce, Sumitra said, also has to be comfortable with doing multiple jobs, and analysing data automation or artificial intelligence.

“The future worker, be it in human resource or marketing, needs to be comfortable with this.”

She also revealed that according to a report, nine of the top 10 emerging jobs are linked to STEM learning.

STEM is a curriculum where emphasis is placed on science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Sumitra noted that the pandemic had accelerated digital transformation across all sectors.

“We should bear this in mind as we guide our children — that we need to direct them toward STEM-related interests.”

