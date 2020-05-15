Kedah opposition reps arrive for meeting with sultan

ALOR SETAR: Nineteen Kedah assemblymen from the opposition bench including two newly-declared independents have arrived at Wisma Darul Aman here for one-on-one meetings with the state ruler.

However, the four assemblymen from PPBM who pledged their allegiance to the opposition have yet to be seen.

The two independents, Sidam assemblyman Robert Ling Kui Ee and Lunas assemblyman Azman Nasarudin, quit their party on Tuesday.

The four from PPBM, meanwhile, are among the 23 assemblymen said to have signed statutory declarations stating their loss of confidence in the leadership of Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir.

Kedah’s Sultan Salehuddin Sultan Badlishah is scheduled to meet with all 36 assemblymen here today.

Despite the string of statements showing that he has lost the majority support in the state assembly, Mukhriz said on Wednesday that he remains the menteri besar until a motion of no confidence against him is passed.

“I am still here. My government exists. It is not true that the Kedah government has fallen,” he said.

