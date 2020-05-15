KL’s Pudu area comes under semi-enhanced MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pudu area in Kuala Lumpur has been placed under what authorities describe as a semi-enhanced movement control order (SEMCO), after security forces comprising the army and police were seen cordoning off several roads late last night.

A resident who lives there told FMT that army trucks entered the area around 11pm, with a number of soldiers seen on the streets.

He also saw them putting up barbed wire fences at road exits.

Contacted by FMT, Dang Wangi police confirmed that the area has come under SEMCO.

SEMCO allows authorities to conduct Covid-19 tests on residents and foreign workers. People are still allowed to move in and out of the area if they have valid reasons.

The Pudu area has a large concentration of refugees and undocumented migrants including from Myanmar.

A source told FMT that there has been an increase in Covid-19 involving migrants in the vicinity.

It is understood that besides Jalan Pudu, the affected roads are Jalan Kancil, Jalan Pasar, Jalan Landak, Lorong Brunei 2 and Lorong Brunei 3.

Similar restrictions were placed earlier this month in two Selayang neighbourhoods, as well as in a part of Kuala Lumpur’s Chow Kit area.

Since Putrajaya announced an easing of business restrictions under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), several busy commercial districts in the Klang Valley have been put under various lockdowns, including the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

