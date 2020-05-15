New Kedah MB ‘as early as this weekend’ despite Mukhriz staying put

ALOR SETAR: The emergence of a clear majority in Kedah means a new menteri besar may be sworn in as early as this weekend, despite Mukhriz Mahathir saying he will stay put until he is ousted by a no-confidence vote.

It is learnt that PAS, Umno, as well as assemblymen from PPBM and PKR who stated support for the federal Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance have managed to obtain the needed majority to form the next state government.

FMT understands that the state opposition leader, PAS’ Muhamad Sanusi Md Nor, has the backing of 23 representatives.

These comprise 15 from his own party, two from Umno, two former PKR assemblymen who quit their party, and four from PPBM.

FMT has also sighted a letter from the office of the Kedah state secretary calling state executive councillors for a rehearsal.

However, a source said the event was for the renewal of their annual term as excos.

Earlier today, Kedah’s Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah met 23 assemblymen aligned with PN.

This followed Mukhriz’s announcement on Wednesday that he would not step down as menteri besar.

“I am still here. My government exists. It is not true that the Kedah government has fallen,” he said.

