No more Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak

KUCHING: There is no more Covid-19 red zone in Sarawak after a drop in new cases in Kuching.

Kuching, the last red zone in the state, is now classified as a yellow zone after the district reported fewer than 40 positive cases in the last 14 days, the state disaster management committee said.

Sarawak currently has 33 green zones and seven yellow zones.

However, since the country has reported a new “IPT cluster” after a number of university students were infected with the virus, the committee has decided to take samples from all students returning from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan.

“They will be screened and asked to undergo quarantine at hotels until their results are out,” the chairman of the committee, Douglas Uggah Embas, said at his daily press briefing today.

“If their tests come out as negative, they will be issued the QR code wristbands and allowed to go home and complete their remaining quarantine period there.”

As of today, Uggah said, 4,931 students from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan, and 1,451 who studied locally, had returned to their hometowns.

Meanwhile, Housing and Local Government Minister Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also in charge of health matters, said the state government had come up with a contact tracing application to curb a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections in the state.

The app, known as the Covid Trace App Version One, would help to keep track of a person’s whereabouts and detect whoever he or she had come into contact with within 3m besides getting their phone numbers.

Sim said the app would also allow health authorities to do contact tracing in case of a confirmed case,adding that all information would be stored in the phone for 21 days.

He urged the people to download the app and switch on their Bluetooth as part of the efforts to fight against the virus.

Sim also said the state government was developing a second version of the technology which would allow shop owners to scan the QR code before shoppers are allowed into the premises.

Yesterday, he had announced that the state government had gazetted the Protection of Public Health Ordinance, which would be in effect until June 9, to prevent a possible second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Under the ordinance, it is an offence for those given the wristband to not stay at home, he said.

