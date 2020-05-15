Penang to allow dine-in customers at restaurants

GEORGE TOWN: Beginning next Monday, restaurants in Penang will be allowed to have dine-in customers with measures in place to curb any further spread of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said strict social distancing must be enforced while restaurants must record the details of both dine-in customers and those ordering takeaway meals to allow for contact tracing.

Restaurants in Penang have remained closed to diners despite the relaxed restraints under the conditional movement control order implemented by the federal government on May 4.

Speaking today, Chow added that a contact tracing system developed by the state government was now available for use by restaurant owners and businesses.

He said the system, PGCare, would allow owners to take down the particulars of customers.

“The system will not only save time but also prevent physical contact and ensure that personal information is not abused.”

He said the system would only record the names and contact numbers of customers which would not be available to the state government.

“The businesses will also be unable to access your data,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said the information would be given to the health ministry if the need arises. Data will be kept for 30 days following which it will be automatically deleted.

The PGCare system was jointly developed by the Chief Minister Incorporated and Madison Technologies and supported by Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd.

