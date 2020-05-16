100 Kedah PKR leaders leave party, pledge allegiance to PN

ALOR SETAR: A group of 100 Kedah PKR divisional and branch leaders today said they are leaving the party over unhappiness with the central party leadership.

They have now pledged allegiance to Perikatan Nasional (PN) and have proclaimed to be part of a PN-linked NGO, Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN).

The announcement was made by Lunas assemblyman Azman Nasrudin, who had left PKR on May 12 together with Sidam assemblyman Robert Ling.

They are now independent members of the Kedah assembly and have declared themselves to be PN-friendly.

The duo’s exit had triggered a change in government. The new state government, led by PAS, is expected to be installed by tomorrow.

At a press conference in Pendang today, Azman said at least “8,000 to 10,000” PKR members are expected to leave the party next week and join PKN.

He and the other members today took off their PKR uniforms and folded the party flag in a symbolic gesture of their exit from the party.

The Pakatan Harapan-led Kedah government is set to fall following the exit of Azman and Ling. Four PPBM assemblymen have also aligned themselves with PN.

The PN faction, with 23 seats, has a majority in the 36-member assembly.

Menteri Besar Mukhriz Mahathir had earlier said it was up to the state assembly to decide on any challenge to his leadership.

Meanwhile, it was reported that a rehearsal for a new MB to be sworn in was carried out today at Wisma Darul Aman. Sources said the swearing-in of the new MB is to be held tomorrow.

