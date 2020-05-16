Cops to fine those trying to ‘balik kampung’, says Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said more people have been attempting to travel interstate recently, with 508 vehicles stopped by police at roadblocks yesterday.

These motorists, many intending to return to their villages or hometowns (balik kampung) for Aidilfitri, were directed to turn back, he said.

At a press conference today, Ismail said Putrajaya had decided to allow police to issue compound fines from today for this offence, adding that people were only issued warnings before this.

He said police set up 146 interstate roadblocks across the country and checked 238,500 vehicles yesterday.

“Even though we had told people not to return to their hometowns (for Aidilfitri), there are still people trying to travel interstate.

“I hope they will stay home. That money for paying the fine can be spent on other things. Please comply with our instructions.”

Ismail said police arrested 72 people yesterday for breaching the conditional movement control order (CMCO), with 60 of them placed under remand and 12 granted bail.

Yesterday’s arrest figures were more than the previous day, which saw 44 people being detained.

Ismail also announced that public transport fees will not be increased as fuel prices were very low at present.

He said tourism agencies were allowed to operate now but only for administrative purposes.

