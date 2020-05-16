Don’t be a hypocrite by being ‘confused’ over Riza deal, Takiyuddin tells Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Takiyuddin Hassan has hit out at Dr Mahathir Mohamad over his remarks on the Riza Aziz money laundering case deal.

Takiyuddin asked Mahathir not to be a hypocrite by being “confused” over the decision by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to grant Riza a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA).

“Tun’s actions were unreasonable as a former prime minister. The government hopes Tun would not continue to mislead the people by saying he is confused,” the de facto law minister said in a statement today.

Mahathir had voiced his disapproval over the outcome of Riza’s case, saying in a video posted on social media he was “confused” that a person charged with having “stolen money” could have charges withdrawn because he had agreed to return the money.

The court granted Riza, the son of Rosmah Mansor, who had been charged with five counts of money laundering amounting to US$248 million (RM1.08 billion), a DNAA after it was told the deal would be subject to the accused fulfilling his side of the bargain.

Putrajaya later said it expected to recover overseas assets worth an estimated US$107.3 million ((RM465.3 million) from the Hollywood producer.

Riza had claimed trial in July 2019 to the money laundering charges allegedly involving funds received from Good Star Ltd and Aabar Investments PJS Ltd, two companies said to be linked to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low.

