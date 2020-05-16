Flat-rate RM1 bus fare in four Sarawak towns

MIRI: The state government has announced a flat rate for public stage buses in four major towns in the state at RM1.

State transport minister Lee Kim Shin said bus companies in Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Sarikei could now resume operations as the towns have been declared as green and yellow zones.

He said Miri City Bus, Miri Belait Transport, and Miri Transport will resume operations at a flat rate of RM1 on May 18.

“The implementation of the RM1 flat fare was postponed following the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. All bus companies planning to start operation have to comply with stipulated procedures to avoid the exposure and spread of Covid-19 disease.

He said a study conducted by his ministry earlier found stage bus service in the state has been recording a fall in the number of passengers and among the reasons was stiff competition from other public transport such as van transport and e-hailing services.

He said the primary objective of the flat-rate fare was to encourage the people to use public bus services, allow bus companies to improve their services and help reduce traffic congestion in the state.

