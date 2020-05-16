Govt considers special incentives for frontline volunteers

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is considering giving special incentives for frontline volunteers involving members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Rela and other organisations.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Redzuan Md Yusof said this was in appreciation of their services and sacrifices in efforts to check the spread of Covid-19.

“We value their services to the community and will work something out for them soon,” he said on the “Ruang Bicara” talk show programme on Bernama TV last night.

“The APM members, for example, had been there in times of war, emergencies, accidents and catastrophes.”

The APM has 6,500 members and there are about 100,000 volunteers in other organisations.

Redzuan said the government had mobilised the volunteers to help the public in various aspects, including giving advice and explaining the new normal.

He said the volunteers had been trained to be prepared to deal with disasters or emergencies.

“Almost 1,000 trained APM personnel are being deployed at the quarantine centres and their welfare and safety are well taken care of,” he said, adding that they were provided with personal protective equipment.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



