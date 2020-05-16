Kedah gets ready for new MB from PAS

GEORGE TOWN: A schedule listing the details for the swearing-in of a new Kedah menteri besar tomorrow is being circulated among PAS circles, in anticipation of the party taking control of the state government after losing to BN in 2013.

According to the schedule, which could not be confirmed, a swearing-in ceremony for a new menteri besar will be held at the Kedah sultan’s office in Alor Setar at 2pm tomorrow.

Media groups have also received an invitation to a press conference by the new MB, who is expected to be the current opposition leader, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, the state PAS commissioner.

The incumbent menteri besar, Mukhriz Mahathir, is to hold a press conference at 10am, according to the schedule, followed later by the Kedah state secretary announcing the appointment of a new MB.

FMT has contacted Kedah officials but has yet to receive a response.

This morning, a rehearsal for the swearing-in ceremony was held, at which Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah was present, according to media reports.

A new state government had been expected for several days after Sanusi announced he had obtained the support of 23 state assembly members, more than sufficient for a majority in the 36-member state assembly to form a new Perikatan Nasional government.

He said those supporting PN had signed sworn statements. Two PKR assemblymen, Robert Ling (the member for Sidam) and Azman Nasrudin (Lunas) announced earlier they had quit their party to be independent members who would support Perikatan Nasional.

Sanusi said PN had also obtained the support of four PPBM members.

The two other PPBM members are Mukhriz and Amiruddin Hamzah.

The PH coalition won the 2018 general election with a simple majority of 19 reps versus 17 in the opposition. PAS led the opposition with 15 seats. Umno has two seats.

Mukhriz said earlier this week that he remained as MB unless challenged by a confidence vote in the state assembly. He said that in February 19 PH members, including PPBM members now aligned to PN, had given him their support through statutory declarations.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



