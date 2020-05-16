Muhyiddin showers gifts on cooking sensation Sugu

IPOH: YouTube sensation Sugu Pavithra, an online hit with videos of home cooking, has captured the attention of the Prime Minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, who sent a parcel of appliances, groceries – and a tripod for her to make her videos.

“We are just ordinary people, we never thought we’d receive presents from the prime minister. Thank you,” she said today in a telephone interview with Bernama.

In a video posted today, she described her surprise at receiving the gifts from the prime minister five days ago, which included a microwave oven and electric rice cooker, bags of rice, cooking oil, ghee and groceries.

There was also a greeting card with a note saying: “With compliments from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Keep up the good work. Just stay at home.”

Pavithra said: “When the gifts were delivered to my house, I could not believe it because I felt like who am I to receive them (until) you called to ask whether I had received the presents or not.”

Pavithra, 28, and her husband, M Sugu, 29, who live in Buntong, said they had used the tripod for video interviews, especially during live telecasts, but not for filming their cooking activities yet.

“I’m still comfortable using the mugs (on which she places her handphone to record her cooking activities). Besides, the kitchen is quite small. But we definitely used the tripod for other purposes and it was really helpful. Thank you, Mr Prime Minister,” she said.

She said the gifts, as well as the rising number of their YouTube subscribers, have motivated her to continue with her cooking videos.

She said that after the video clip of their interview with Bernama went online on Wesak Day (May 7), the number of subscribers to her channel ‘Sugu Pavithra’ rose from 160,000 to 441,000 as at 10.30am today.

The mother of two also admitted that she had been ‘quite busy’ entertaining at least 20 phone calls daily, either for interviews or from those who wanted to deliver products to her home.

The ‘Sugu Pavithra’ YouTube channel is now the talk of the town for its cooking videos, which are recorded in fluent Malay and feature a variety of recipes, especially from the Indian community.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



