New Covid-19 death pushes toll to 113

PUTRAJAYA: One new death related to Covid-19 was reported by the health ministry today, bringing the toll to 113.

A total of 17 new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 6,872, with 1,247 active cases.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 13 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with five needing respiratory assistance.

He said 73 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 5,512. Recoveries now make up 80.21% of total cases.

