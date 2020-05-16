Safety activist says better air quality needed at offices and shops

KUALA LUMPUR: Building owners and employers must take necessary action to improve air quality to prevent the spread of Covid-19 through air-conditioning system, social activist Lee Lam Thye said today.

Lee, who was chairman of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health for 27 years, said in a statement today that owners of buildings, offices and shopping centres must take steps to improve indoor air quality when workplaces re-open after being shut for more than 50 days under the movement control order.

“As people begin returning to work after an extended period of MCO, indoor air quality in offices and the workplace should be made a high priority,” said Lee, who now heads the Alliance for Safe Community organisation.

Building owners and employers should ensure proper air circulation as well as improve ventilation in all buildings and workplaces, he said.

Lee said that after having stayed safe and indoors all this while, workers are entitled to return to work in a safe and healthy environment.

