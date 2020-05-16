UM’s Luqman Abdullah is new KL mufti

PETALING JAYA: Universiti Malaya (UM) lecturer Luqman Abdullah is the new Kuala Lumpur mufti.

UM had congratulated Luqman in a tweet with a poster of the appointment.

The university said it is happy over the appointment, effective yesterday, by the Fiqh and Usul department of Islamic Teaching Academic.

Luqman, 51, who was born in Kelantan, replaces Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri, who was appointed as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) in March.

Luqman, who obtained his PhD in Islamic property laws from the University of Edinburgh, is also involved in various Islamic and shariah committees.



