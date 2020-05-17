Cops to call in ex-minister as aide arrested in probe involving KL developers

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman has launched an investigation into allegations of corruption involving a former minister who served under the 22-month old Pakatan Harapan government, FMT has learnt from sources.

It is understood that the minister’s political secretary has been detained for questioning by the Criminal Investigation Department in Kuala Lumpur, over allegations of bribery involving several developers in the capital.

A report has been lodged with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Checks by FMT showed that investigations were being conducted by Brickfields and Sentul police over “two commercial crimes”.

A source also told FMT that police would soon call in the former minister and his deputy, as well as officers from Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

FMT has contacted police for details, and has reached out to the former minister, whose name is being withheld pending his confirmation.

