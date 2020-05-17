Job No. 1 for new Kedah MB is to honour his parents

ALOR SETAR: Right after being sworn in as the new Kedah menteri besar, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor rushed off to greet and honour his parents at a special ceremony for them at party headquarters.

His parents, Md Nor Taib, 79, and Meriam Ahmad, 70, were grinning from ear to ear as Sanusi arrived, resplendent in baju Melayu and songkok.

The couple had travelled from Sik to Kedah PAS headquarters at Kota Sarang Semut here to meet him. Sanusi knelt, shook and kissed the hands of his parents

Meriam told reporters that Sanusi, her seventh child out of 13, had been always an outspoken person and was very interested in politics.

“I’ve always been supportive of the good things he has done in life,” she said.

Also at the event was Sanusi’s wife, schoolteacher Jusmalailani Jusoh, 46. She told reporters she was ready for a busier than usual life.

“My husband has been involved in politics for the past 21 years. Despite his busy schedule, he always found time for family,” she said.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



